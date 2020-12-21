No Cowboys make Pro Bowl roster for the first time in 31 years

The Dallas Cowboys have had a tough season filled with a boatload of injuries, including quarterback Dak Prescott, which has left the team at the bottom of the NFC East with two weeks in the season remaining.

No player on the Cowboys apparently inspired voters this season as no Dallas players were named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster. It’s the first time this has happened since 1989, 105.3 The Fan noted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 1989, the Cowboys finished 1-15 under first-year head coach Jimmy Johnson. It was Troy Aikman’s rookie year and the season Dallas traded Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for a haul of draft picks, which eventually yielded future Super Bowl contributors Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland and Darren Woodson.

The 2020 Pro Bowl final rosters were released Monday night. There will be no game held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but the league is hoping to have some virtual events the weekend before Super Bowl LV takes place.

MYSTERIOUS GREEN LIQUID TYREEK HILL WAS SIPPING ON THE SIDELINE WAS PICKLE JUICE, PATRICK MAHOMES SAYS

"As the NFL continues its collaboration with EA around the 2021 Pro Bowl, EA has launched the Video Game Numbers Challenge in Madden NFL 21 where fans have the chance to help get their favorite players onto the virtual Pro Bowl roster," the league said in a news release.

"Football fans can add two of their favorite NFL players from 32 eligible stars to the Virtual 2021 NFL Pro Bowl through the Video Game Numbers Challenge in Madden NFL 21. Between December 22, 2020 and January 3, 2021, each touchdown scored by the 32 eligible players in Madden NFL 21 online Head-to-Head matchups, both ranked and unranked, will be counted and tallied with the top scoring AFC player and NFC player added to this year’s Virtual Pro Bowl rosters on January 4."

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is one of the eligible stars for the Virtual NFL Pro Bowl and could be added depending on the outcome of the "Numbers Challenge."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Derrick Henry, Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers rounded out the top five in fan voting.