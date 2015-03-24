No. 24 Michigan wins easily after slow start, 92-68 over Division II Hillsdale

Caris LeVert had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead No. 24 Michigan to a 92-68 victory over Division II Hillsdale on Saturday.

The Wolverines (1-0) raised their 2014 Big Ten championship banner before the game, then fell behind 15-6, but the Chargers (0-1) couldn't hold them off for long. Michigan scored 10 straight points to take its first lead and led 50-33 at halftime.

Michigan has won Big Ten titles in two of the last three seasons — and went to the Final Four in between — but now the Wolverines have to replace Nik Stauskas, Glenn Robinson III and Mitch McGary, all of whom left early for the NBA. Freshmen Mark Donnal and Kameron Chatman were in the starting lineup. LeVert, Derrick Walton and Chatman all played at least 30 minutes.