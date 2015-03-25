No. 23 Michigan suspends TE AJ Williams for 1 game for an unspecified violation of team rules

No. 23 Michigan will be without tight end A.J. Williams against No. 24 Michigan State.

Wolverines coach Brady Hoke announced Monday the sophomore has been suspended for one game for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Hoke says it's disappointing when a player makes a poor decision and the Wolverines will help Williams as he learns a valuable lesson.

Williams is from Cincinnati and started the last four games. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Williams hasn't caught a pass in his two-year career, but is used as a blocking tight end.

Michigan plays the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing.