Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

March Madness

No. 10 Arkansas upsets No. 2 St. John's in battle of legendary coaches

Arkansas won 75-66 and advances to the Sweet 16

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The No. 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks upset No. 2 St. John's, 75-66, in the round of 32 Saturday at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. 

In a clash between legendary coaches, John Calipari came out on top over Rick Pitino.

St. John's is the first No. 2 seed to be eliminated from this year's tournament. The Red Storm shot just 28% from the field and 2-22 from 3-point range.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DJ Wagner celebrates

Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner celebrates during the second half of a second-round NCAA Tournament game against the St. John's Red Storm at Amica Mutual Pavilion March 22, 2025.  (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

Pitino benched Big East Player of Year RJ Luis Jr. late in the second half. Luis had nine points and seven rebounds but shot just 3-17 from the field. 

Zuby Ejiofor was the only player to shoot well for St. John's, scoring 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while hauling in 12 rebounds. The only other player in double figures for St. John's was Deivon Smith with 13. 

VIRGINIA HIRING FORMER UMBC COACH WHO BEAT SCHOOL AS FIRST 16-SEED TO WIN MARCH MADNESS GAME: REPORT

RJ Luis Jr. sits on bench

St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12), guard Kadary Richmond (1) and teammates on the bench during the second half of a second-round NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion March 22, 2025.  (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

For Arkansas, three players scored in double figures in the upset win. Billy Richmond III scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Karter Knox and Johnell Davis had 15 and 13 points, respectively. 

As a team, Arkansas shot better than St. John's but also struggled from 3-point land. The Razorbacks shot 42.9% from the field but 2-19 from 3-point range.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rick Pitino and John Calipari talk

St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino, left, and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari shake hands after the Razorbacks won a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Amica Mutual Pavilion March 22, 2025.  (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

Despite the shooting woes from deep, the Razorbacks are moving on to the Sweet 16 in Calipari’s first year as coach. 

Arkansas will play the winner of No. 11-seeded Drake and No. 3-seeded Texas Tech, who tip off at 6:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.