No. 10 Arkansas upsets No. 2 St. John's in battle of legendary coaches

The No. 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks upset No. 2 St. John's, 75-66, in the round of 32 Saturday at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

In a clash between legendary coaches, John Calipari came out on top over Rick Pitino.

St. John's is the first No. 2 seed to be eliminated from this year's tournament. The Red Storm shot just 28% from the field and 2-22 from 3-point range.

Pitino benched Big East Player of Year RJ Luis Jr. late in the second half. Luis had nine points and seven rebounds but shot just 3-17 from the field.

Zuby Ejiofor was the only player to shoot well for St. John's, scoring 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while hauling in 12 rebounds. The only other player in double figures for St. John's was Deivon Smith with 13.

For Arkansas, three players scored in double figures in the upset win. Billy Richmond III scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Karter Knox and Johnell Davis had 15 and 13 points, respectively.

As a team, Arkansas shot better than St. John's but also struggled from 3-point land. The Razorbacks shot 42.9% from the field but 2-19 from 3-point range.

Despite the shooting woes from deep, the Razorbacks are moving on to the Sweet 16 in Calipari’s first year as coach.

Arkansas will play the winner of No. 11-seeded Drake and No. 3-seeded Texas Tech, who tip off at 6:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

