Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits walk-off home run in dramatic NL wild-card victory

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals delivered the drama meant for Hollywood.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor came up to bat against Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes with Cody Bellinger on second and hit a two-run home run to send Los Angeles to the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers and Cardinals played a tight game all night.

St. Louis drew first blood in the first inning when a Max Scherzer pitch got by catcher Will Smith and scored Tommy Edman. The Cardinals had the 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth inning.

Justin Turner hit a 401-foot home run to left field off Adam Wainwright to tie the game.

The two teams were held scoreless until Taylor’s heroics in the ninth inning. Taylor didn’t start the game and eventually joined the lineup in the ninth spot. He finished 1-for-2 with the critical walk-off.

Scherzer was taken out in the middle of the fifth inning much to his chagrin. He had thrown 94 pitches at the time before he was taken out. Los Angeles relied on Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, Corey Knebel and Kenley Jansen to keep the Cardinals at bay.

The key different in the game came down to St. Louis’ lack of execution with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals were 0-for-11 in that instance and only had five hits overall.

Edman finished 3-for-5 with the lone run scored. Only Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carson had hits.

Wainwright was taken out in the middle of the sixth. He finished with five strikeouts and allowed onr un on four hits.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will now play the San Francisco Giants for the first time in MLB Postseason history. The two teams had the best records in all of baseball.