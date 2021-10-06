Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits walk-off home run in dramatic NL wild-card victory

The Dodgers will meet the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals delivered the drama meant for Hollywood.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor came up to bat against Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes with Cody Bellinger on second and hit a two-run home run to send Los Angeles to the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers and Cardinals played a tight game all night.

Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

St. Louis drew first blood in the first inning when a Max Scherzer pitch got by catcher Will Smith and scored Tommy Edman. The Cardinals had the 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth inning.

Justin Turner hit a 401-foot home run to left field off Adam Wainwright to tie the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The two teams were held scoreless until Taylor’s heroics in the ninth inning. Taylor didn’t start the game and eventually joined the lineup in the ninth spot. He finished 1-for-2 with the critical walk-off.

Scherzer was taken out in the middle of the fifth inning much to his chagrin. He had thrown 94 pitches at the time before he was taken out. Los Angeles relied on Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, Corey Knebel and Kenley Jansen to keep the Cardinals at bay.

The key different in the game came down to St. Louis’ lack of execution with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals were 0-for-11 in that instance and only had five hits overall.

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a wild pitch thrown by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the first inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles.

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a wild pitch thrown by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the first inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Edman finished 3-for-5 with the lone run scored. Only Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carson had hits.

Wainwright was taken out in the middle of the sixth. He finished with five strikeouts and allowed onr un on four hits.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounds out in to a double play during the third inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounds out in to a double play during the third inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will now play the San Francisco Giants for the first time in MLB Postseason history. The two teams had the best records in all of baseball.

