Nick Saban offers words of wisdom as Lane Kiffin rumor mill heats up in college football coaching carousel

There are two prominent college football head-coaching jobs in the SEC now with the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers both dismissing their leaders over the last few weeks.

Lane Kiffin, who has had major success in rebuilding the Ole Miss Rebels since he took over as head coach, has been linked in the rumor mill to both the Florida and LSU jobs.

Nick Saban, however, took a page out of Lee Corso’s book to essentially say, "Not so fast my friend."

The legendary college football coach suggested that the LSU and Florida jobs may not be as good as the one that Kiffin has now.

"Jobs that weren’t great jobs before are now," he told On3 Sports on Wednesday. "Lane is the first name up for Florida and the first name up for LSU, but I think you can have a long debate on whether either one of those jobs is actually better than the job he has now because he has some guys over there at Ole Miss that give him pretty much whatever he wants from a roster standpoint. He may not necessarily have the same thing at Florida or LSU.

"So you look at these jobs differently now."

Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016 under Saban.

Saban has been adamant about his disdain for what the college football coaching carousel has become. He put the onus on the advent of name, image and likeness with money doing most of the talking when it comes to the recent switches.

"You know, I'm not (surprised) because everybody's raising money to pay players," Saban told ESPN earlier this month. "So, the people that are giving the money think they have a voice and they're just like a bunch of fans. When they get frustrated and disappointed, they put pressure on the (athletic directors) to take action, and it's the way of the world."

Brian Kelly became the latest to get the ax after a loss to Texas A&M.

He joined Billy Napier and Penn State’s James Franklin as some of the biggest names to be kicked to the curb during the season. Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Deshaun Foster (UCLA), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) and Trent Bray (Oregon State) were also dismissed by their respective schools.