Dallas Stars

NHL star suspended after latest brutal hit led to second game misconduct

Mikko Rantanen was tossed from Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders for a similar hit

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dallas Stars right winger Mikko Rantanen was suspended for one game on Sunday after he picked up his second game misconduct of the season against the Calgary Flames.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the second period. Rantanen skated behind Flames forward Matt Coronato and hit him into the boards. Coronato was bleeding heavily from the face and Rantanen hit the showers early.

Mikko Rantanen in action vs Flames

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in action against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome on Nov. 22, 2025. (Brett Holmes/Imagn Images)

"Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen has been automatically suspended for one game under Rule 23.6, Physical Infractions Category," the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a statement. "In regular season League games, any player who incurs a total of two (2) game misconduct penalties in the Physical Infractions Category, before playing 41 consecutive regular season League games without such penalty, shall be suspended automatically for the next League game of his team."

It was the second boarding major and game misconduct in a span of six periods for Rantanen. He was ejected from the final minute of Tuesday’s loss against the New York Islanders after he received a penalty for boarding on a hit on Alexander Romanov.

Mikko Rantanen's shot is stopped

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen, right, has his shot stopped by Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.  (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

OHL SUSPENDS LUKE DRAGUSICA FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON AFTER VIOLENT HEAD SLASHING INCIDENT

Rantanen leads the NHL with 57 penalty minutes, five more than Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson.

He has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Stars this season.

Dallas ended up losing to Calgary, 3-2, in a shootout.

Flames players celebrate goal

Calgary Flames left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars with Calgary Flames center Yegor Sharangovich (17), Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4), Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost (16) and Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome on Nov. 22, 2025. (Brett Holmes/Imagn Images)

The Stars were able to force the extra periods with goals from Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz in the third period. But the Flames’ Nazem Kadri scored the shootout goal that proved to be the difference-maker.

Dallas plays the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

