NHL star suspended after latest brutal hit led to second game misconduct

Dallas Stars right winger Mikko Rantanen was suspended for one game on Sunday after he picked up his second game misconduct of the season against the Calgary Flames.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the second period. Rantanen skated behind Flames forward Matt Coronato and hit him into the boards. Coronato was bleeding heavily from the face and Rantanen hit the showers early.

"Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen has been automatically suspended for one game under Rule 23.6, Physical Infractions Category," the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a statement. "In regular season League games, any player who incurs a total of two (2) game misconduct penalties in the Physical Infractions Category, before playing 41 consecutive regular season League games without such penalty, shall be suspended automatically for the next League game of his team."

It was the second boarding major and game misconduct in a span of six periods for Rantanen. He was ejected from the final minute of Tuesday’s loss against the New York Islanders after he received a penalty for boarding on a hit on Alexander Romanov.

Rantanen leads the NHL with 57 penalty minutes, five more than Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson.

He has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Stars this season.

Dallas ended up losing to Calgary, 3-2, in a shootout.

The Stars were able to force the extra periods with goals from Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz in the third period. But the Flames’ Nazem Kadri scored the shootout goal that proved to be the difference-maker.

Dallas plays the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.