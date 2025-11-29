NHL star plays through ACL tear, makes remarkable play to set up goal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Islanders star Kyle Palmieri is the latest example of hockey players showing off their remarkable toughness.

Palmieri, 34, got hurt along the boards during the second period of the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena Friday. The forward stayed down and slowly skated toward the team’s bench.

Play continued as Palmieri gathered himself, and eventually the puck made its way back toward the Flyers’ zone, where Palmieri was injured. As he skated to the team’s bench, he sneaked behind an unsuspecting Flyers defenseman and stole the puck.

Palmieri passed to Jonathan Drouin, who dropped it onto the stick of Emil Heineman, who wristed home a goal to make it 3-1 off Palmieri’s nifty steal. After making the pass, Palmieri went straight to the bench and hobbled to the locker room with the help of a trainer.

The Islanders announced Saturday that Palmieri tore the ACL in his left knee and is out six to eight months, making Palmieri’s assist even more impressive.

Palmieri’s streak of 223 consecutive games played will end when the Islanders play the Washington Capitals Sunday. Palmieri’s consecutive games streak was 90 more than any other current Islanders player.

In 25 games, Palmieri had six goals and 12 assists for 18 points.

The Islanders are 13-9-3 this season and are in the hunt for a wild-card position. Losing Palmieri for an extended period is a crushing blow to what is already an injured top six forward group.

Mat Barzal and Max Shabanov didn’t practice on Saturday, but both are expected to play on Sunday.

