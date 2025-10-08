NFL Week 6 schedule: What to know about upcoming games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It will be hard to match the calamity and wild games NFL fans saw during Week 5 of the 2025 season, but Week 6 will certainly try.

All the top teams are in action, starting with Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

The Eagles are coming off a loss against the Denver Broncos but have generally dominated their NFC East rival in recent years. Jaxson Dart will look to put the Giants back into a win column after a stunning loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos and the New York Jets will begin the slate of games on Sunday with a matchup in London. The day will wrap with a primetime showdown between the red hot Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will duel in a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders as part of a Monday night doublehader.

Only two teams are on a bye this week – the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans. The Vikings were in Europe the last two weeks.

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets (9:30 a.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons (7:15 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET)