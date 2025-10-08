Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 6 schedule: What to know about upcoming games

Eagles and Giants start Week 6 on Thursday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
It will be hard to match the calamity and wild games NFL fans saw during Week 5 of the 2025 season, but Week 6 will certainly try.

All the top teams are in action, starting with Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants

The Eagles are coming off a loss against the Denver Broncos but have generally dominated their NFC East rival in recent years. Jaxson Dart will look to put the Giants back into a win column after a stunning loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jalen Hurts runs with the ball

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Broncos and the New York Jets will begin the slate of games on Sunday with a matchup in London. The day will wrap with a primetime showdown between the red hot Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will duel in a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders as part of a Monday night doublehader.

Only two teams are on a bye this week – the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans. The Vikings were in Europe the last two weeks.

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

  • Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025

  • Denver Broncos @ New York Jets (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)
  • New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Jahmyr Gibbs runs past a defender

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs past Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

  • Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • Tennessee Titans @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Caleb Williams throws the ball

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

  • Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons (7:15 p.m. ET)
  • Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET)

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

