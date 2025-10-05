NFL Week 5 scores: Broncos give Eagles their first loss of season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fifth week of the 2025 NFL season proved to be just as wild as the first four.

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an incredible overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and that was just the appetizer for how Sunday was going to be.

The Indianapolis Colts dropped 40 points on the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Houston Texans were able to pick apart the bruised and battered Baltimore Ravens’ defense for a 44-10 win.

The Denver Broncos ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for a perfect season, while the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints earned their first wins of the year. The New York Jets remained the only team without a victory this season.

Read below for the complete scoreboard.

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 23 (OT)

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Minnesota Vikings 21, Cleveland Browns 17

Indianapolis Colts 40, Las Vegas Raiders 6

New Orleans Saints 26, New York Giants 14

Dallas Cowboys 37, New York Jets 22

Denver Broncos 21, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Carolina Panthers 27, Miami Dolphins 24

Houston Texans 44, Baltimore Ravens 10

Tennessee Titans 22, Arizona Cardinals 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Seattle Seahawks 35

Detroit Lions 37, Cincinnati Bengals 24

Washington Commanders 27, Los Angeles Chargers 10

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars