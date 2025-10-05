NFL Week 5 scores: Broncos give Eagles their first loss of season

The fifth week of the 2025 NFL season proved to be just as wild as the first four.
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an incredible overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and that was just the appetizer for how Sunday was going to be.
The Indianapolis Colts dropped 40 points on the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Houston Texans were able to pick apart the bruised and battered Baltimore Ravens’ defense for a 44-10 win.
The Denver Broncos ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for a perfect season, while the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints earned their first wins of the year. The New York Jets remained the only team without a victory this season.
Read below for the complete scoreboard.
Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025
- San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 23 (OT)
Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025
- Minnesota Vikings 21, Cleveland Browns 17
- Indianapolis Colts 40, Las Vegas Raiders 6
- New Orleans Saints 26, New York Giants 14
- Dallas Cowboys 37, New York Jets 22
- Denver Broncos 21, Philadelphia Eagles 17
- Carolina Panthers 27, Miami Dolphins 24
- Houston Texans 44, Baltimore Ravens 10
- Tennessee Titans 22, Arizona Cardinals 21
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Seattle Seahawks 35
- Detroit Lions 37, Cincinnati Bengals 24
- Washington Commanders 27, Los Angeles Chargers 10
- New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
Monday, Oct. 6, 2025
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
