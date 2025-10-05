Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 5 scores: Broncos give Eagles their first loss of season

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season

Ryan Gaydos
Colts are a 'For Real Contender' after CRUSHING Raiders in Week 5 | NFL on FOX Video

Colts are a 'For Real Contender' after CRUSHING Raiders in Week 5 | NFL on FOX

Chris Myers and Brady Quinn break down the Indianapolis Colts' dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

The fifth week of the 2025 NFL season proved to be just as wild as the first four.

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an incredible overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and that was just the appetizer for how Sunday was going to be. 

The Indianapolis Colts dropped 40 points on the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Houston Texans were able to pick apart the bruised and battered Baltimore Ravens’ defense for a 44-10 win.

The Denver Broncos ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for a perfect season, while the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints earned their first wins of the year. The New York Jets remained the only team without a victory this season.

Read below for the complete scoreboard.

CARDINALS' COMEDY OF ERRORS RESULTS IN TITANS COMEBACK CAPPED WITH WALK-OFF FIELD GOAL FOR FIRST WIN OF SEASON

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Mac Jones reacts during an NFL game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 23 (OT)

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

  • Minnesota Vikings 21, Cleveland Browns 17
  • Indianapolis Colts 40, Las Vegas Raiders 6
  • New Orleans Saints 26, New York Giants 14
  • Dallas Cowboys 37, New York Jets 22
  • Denver Broncos 21, Philadelphia Eagles 17
Bo Nix celebrates

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • Carolina Panthers 27, Miami Dolphins 24
  • Houston Texans 44, Baltimore Ravens 10
  • Tennessee Titans 22, Arizona Cardinals 21
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Seattle Seahawks 35
  • Detroit Lions 37, Cincinnati Bengals 24
  • Washington Commanders 27, Los Angeles Chargers 10
  • New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Tyler Lockett with his teammates

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett (4) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Cam Ward, left, and Elic Ayomanor (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

