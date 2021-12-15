NFL Week 15 schedule, scores, updates and more

The NFL playoff picture is in the front of everyone’s minds as the league’s 15th week of the 2021 season features some key matchups and the added obstacle of coronavirus outbreaks.

Dozens of players tested positive for coronavirus this week as the entire world has seen the omicron variant spread over the last month. The NFL is reportedly planning "significant changes" to its protocols. The league has already informed clubs that Tier 2 employees, known as front office officials and executives, must receive the COVID vaccine booster by Dec. 27.

With coronavirus causing a concern again, the potential absences of players this week will affect the outcome of games.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers start Week 15 with an important Thursday night matchup. Then, two games are set for Saturday. Sunday will feature a full docket of 12 games and the week ends Monday night with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Read below for the week ahead and the latest standings.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, December 16, 2021

8:20 PM: Chiefs @ Chargers (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Saturday, December 18, 2021

4:30 PM: Raiders @ Browns (NFL Network)

8:15 PM: Patriots @ Colts (NFL Network)

Sunday, December 19, 2021

1 PM: Panthers @ Bills (FOX)

1 PM: Cardinals @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: Jets @ Dolphins (CBS)

1 PM: Cowboys @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Washington @ Eagles (FOX)

1 PM: Titans @ Steelers (CBS)

1 PM: Texans @ Jaguars (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bengals @ Broncos (CBS)

4:05 PM: Falcons @ 49ers (CBS)

4:25 PM: Seahawks @ Rams (FOX)

4:25 PM: Packers @ Ravens (FOX)

8:20 PM: Saints @ Buccaneers (NBC)

Monday, December 20, 2021

8:15 PM: Vikings @ Bears (ESPN/ABC)

NFL Standings

AFC East

Patriots (9-4) Bills (7-6) Dolphins (6-7) Jets (3-10)

AFC North

Ravens (8-5) Browns (7-6) Bengals (7-6) Steelers (6-6-1)

AFC South

Titans (9-4) Colts (7-6) Texans (2-11) Jaguars (2-11)

AFC West

Chiefs (9-4) Chargers (8-5) Broncos (7-6) Raiders (6-7)

NFC East

Cowboys (9-4) Washington (6-7) Eagles (6-7) Giants (4-9)

NFC North

Packers (10-3) Vikings (6-7) Bears (4-9) Lions (1-11-1)

NFC South

Buccaneers (10-3) Falcons (6-7) Saints (6-7) Panthers (5-8)

NFC West