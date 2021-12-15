Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 15 schedule, scores, updates and more

The NFL playoff picture may get clearer after this week's games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL playoff picture is in the front of everyone’s minds as the league’s 15th week of the 2021 season features some key matchups and the added obstacle of coronavirus outbreaks.

Dozens of players tested positive for coronavirus this week as the entire world has seen the omicron variant spread over the last month. The NFL is reportedly planning "significant changes" to its protocols. The league has already informed clubs that Tier 2 employees, known as front office officials and executives, must receive the COVID vaccine booster by Dec. 27.

With coronavirus causing a concern again, the potential absences of players this week will affect the outcome of games.

NFL POWER RANKINGS 2021: TOP 10 TEAMS AHEAD OF WEEK 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers start Week 15 with an important Thursday night matchup. Then, two games are set for Saturday. Sunday will feature a full docket of 12 games and the week ends Monday night with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Read below for the week ahead and the latest standings.

All times Eastern.

-

Thursday, December 16, 2021

8:20 PM: Chiefs @ Chargers (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.

4:30 PM: Raiders @ Browns (NFL Network)

8:15 PM: Patriots @ Colts (NFL Network)

Sunday, December 19, 2021

1 PM: Panthers @ Bills (FOX)

1 PM: Cardinals @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: Jets @ Dolphins (CBS)

1 PM: Cowboys @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Washington @ Eagles (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew celebrates with fans after the New York Jets game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1 PM: Titans @ Steelers (CBS)

1 PM: Texans @ Jaguars (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bengals @ Broncos (CBS)

4:05 PM: Falcons @ 49ers (CBS)

4:25 PM: Seahawks @ Rams (FOX)

4:25 PM: Packers @ Ravens (FOX)

8:20 PM: Saints @ Buccaneers (NBC)

Monday, December 20, 2021

8:15 PM: Vikings @ Bears (ESPN/ABC)

-

NFL Standings

AFC East

  1. Patriots (9-4)
  2. Bills (7-6)
  3. Dolphins (6-7)
  4. Jets (3-10)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (8-5)
  2. Browns (7-6)
  3. Bengals (7-6)
  4. Steelers (6-6-1)

AFC South

  1. Titans (9-4)
  2. Colts (7-6)
  3. Texans (2-11)
  4. Jaguars (2-11)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (9-4)
  2. Chargers (8-5)
  3. Broncos (7-6)
  4. Raiders (6-7)

NFC East

  1. Cowboys (9-4)
  2. Washington (6-7)
  3. Eagles (6-7)
  4. Giants (4-9)

NFC North

  1. Packers (10-3)
  2. Vikings (6-7)
  3. Bears (4-9)
  4. Lions (1-11-1)

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson runs against the Saints Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans.

  1. Buccaneers (10-3)
  2. Falcons (6-7)
  3. Saints (6-7)
  4. Panthers (5-8)

NFC West

  1. Cardinals (10-2)
  2. Rams (8-4)
  3. 49ers (7-6)
  4. Seahawks (5-8)

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com