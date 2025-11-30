Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 13 scores: Playoff races tighten as season begins to wind down

The AFC South might be the tightest of them all

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Baker Mayfield is happy Bucky Irving is back after resilient win 💪 ‘Makes a huge difference for us’ Video

Baker Mayfield is happy Bucky Irving is back after resilient win 💪 ‘Makes a huge difference for us’

Baker Mayfield spoke on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals and what it was like to have Bucky Irving back from injury.

Week 13 of the NFL season provided some incredible games starting with Thanksgiving Day and carrying through Sunday.

Two games on Thursday were decided by three points while Thanksgiving and Black Friday featured upset victories by the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Dallas Cowboys and are seeing their playoff hopes hang on by a thread.

Meanwhile the Buffalo Bills were able to bounce back from a head-scratching loss to the Houston Texans. Speaking of the Texans, they made the AFC South race more interesting with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jalen Hurts walks off the field

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field after his team's loss to the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

The playoff races have tightened and there’s only about a month left of the season.

Read below for the complete scoreboard.

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

  • Green Bay Packers 31, Detroit Lions 24
  • Dallas Cowboys 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28
  • Cincinnati Bengals 32, Baltimore Ravens 14
Javonte Williams celebrates in the end zone

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (LM Otero/AP Photo)

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

  • Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia 15

Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

  • Carolina Panthers 31, Los Angeles Rams 28
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Arizona Cardinals 17
  • New York Jets 27, Atlanta Falcons 24
  • Miami Dolphins 21, New Orleans Saints 17
Josh Allen looks to pass

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh.  (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo)

  • Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 16
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Tennessee Titans 3
  • San Francisco 49ers 26, Cleveland Browns 6
  • Los Angeles Chargers 31, Las Vegas Raiders 14
  • Buffalo Bills 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 7
  • Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

