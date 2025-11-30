NFL Week 13 scores: Playoff races tighten as season begins to wind down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Week 13 of the NFL season provided some incredible games starting with Thanksgiving Day and carrying through Sunday.

Two games on Thursday were decided by three points while Thanksgiving and Black Friday featured upset victories by the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Dallas Cowboys and are seeing their playoff hopes hang on by a thread.

Meanwhile the Buffalo Bills were able to bounce back from a head-scratching loss to the Houston Texans. Speaking of the Texans, they made the AFC South race more interesting with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The playoff races have tightened and there’s only about a month left of the season.

Read below for the complete scoreboard.

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

Green Bay Packers 31, Detroit Lions 24

Dallas Cowboys 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28

Cincinnati Bengals 32, Baltimore Ravens 14

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia 15

Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

Carolina Panthers 31, Los Angeles Rams 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

New York Jets 27, Atlanta Falcons 24

Miami Dolphins 21, New Orleans Saints 17

Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 16

Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Tennessee Titans 3

San Francisco 49ers 26, Cleveland Browns 6

Los Angeles Chargers 31, Las Vegas Raiders 14

Buffalo Bills 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 7

Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

New York Giants @ New England Patriots