NFL Week 13 scores: Playoff races tighten as season begins to wind down

Week 13 of the NFL season provided some incredible games starting with Thanksgiving Day and carrying through Sunday.
Two games on Thursday were decided by three points while Thanksgiving and Black Friday featured upset victories by the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Dallas Cowboys and are seeing their playoff hopes hang on by a thread.
Meanwhile the Buffalo Bills were able to bounce back from a head-scratching loss to the Houston Texans. Speaking of the Texans, they made the AFC South race more interesting with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
The playoff races have tightened and there’s only about a month left of the season.
Read below for the complete scoreboard.
Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025
- Green Bay Packers 31, Detroit Lions 24
- Dallas Cowboys 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28
- Cincinnati Bengals 32, Baltimore Ravens 14
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
- Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia 15
Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025
- Carolina Panthers 31, Los Angeles Rams 28
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Arizona Cardinals 17
- New York Jets 27, Atlanta Falcons 24
- Miami Dolphins 21, New Orleans Saints 17
- Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 16
- Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Tennessee Titans 3
- San Francisco 49ers 26, Cleveland Browns 6
- Los Angeles Chargers 31, Las Vegas Raiders 14
- Buffalo Bills 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 7
- Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Monday, Dec. 1, 2025
- New York Giants @ New England Patriots
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.