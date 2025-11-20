NFL Week 12 schedule: NFL MVP candidates set to make their cases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will have some marquee matchups and the first start for a highly publicized rookie quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will do battle with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday night. The matchup will feature an MVP favorite in Stafford going up against a quarterback who is on the cusp of being in the running for the award in Mayfield. The NFC heavyweight battle could possibly be a matchup fans will be tuning in to come January.

One question fans keep having is, "Are the Indianapolis Colts for real?" There will be no better way to prove that they are than by going up against the cream of the crop in the AFC in the Kansas City Chiefs. Jonathan Taylor has also been mentioned as an MVP candidate as he’s averaging 113 yards per game.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in a hugely important matchup for both teams. The Eagles have been winning this year, but questions have risen over their struggling offense. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level and will have a big test to see just how real Dallas is in terms of playoff contenders.

Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He will have to deal with Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby being in his face all game long.

Read below to see what the rest of the NFL schedule has to offer.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 23

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

New York Giants @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 24

Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET)