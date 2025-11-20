Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL Week 12 schedule: NFL MVP candidates set to make their cases

There are a few matchups that will feature NFC heavyweights this week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Top 5 NFL Bets To Make Right Now | Week 11 Video

Top 5 NFL Bets To Make Right Now | Week 11

NFL Week 11 is here and we’ve got the best NFL bets you need to know! Chris "Bear" Fallica, Geoff Schwartz, and Sammy Panayotovich break down their Top 5 NFL bets to place right now. Who will be the top dog in the NFC? If you’re looking for NFL We...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will have some marquee matchups and the first start for a highly publicized rookie quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will do battle with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday night. The matchup will feature an MVP favorite in Stafford going up against a quarterback who is on the cusp of being in the running for the award in Mayfield. The NFC heavyweight battle could possibly be a matchup fans will be tuning in to come January.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Daniel Jones fires a pass in Germany

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

One question fans keep having is, "Are the Indianapolis Colts for real?" There will be no better way to prove that they are than by going up against the cream of the crop in the AFC in the Kansas City Chiefs. Jonathan Taylor has also been mentioned as an MVP candidate as he’s averaging 113 yards per game.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in a hugely important matchup for both teams. The Eagles have been winning this year, but questions have risen over their struggling offense. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level and will have a big test to see just how real Dallas is in terms of playoff contenders.

Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He will have to deal with Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby being in his face all game long.

Jalen Hurts in the huddle

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) talks with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Read below to see what the rest of the NFL schedule has to offer.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Sunday, Nov. 23

  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)
  • New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)
  • New York Giants @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)
  • Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)
Matthew Stafford fires the ball to a receiver

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Baker Mayfield with Sean Tucker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

  • New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

Monday, Nov. 24

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue