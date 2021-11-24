NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 12

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray for a third straight week, but they managed to leave Seattle with a victory over their NFC West rivals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 passing yards with two touchdowns in a 23-13 victory over Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Tight end Zach Ertz hauled in eight receptions for 88 yards with two scores.

The Cardinals will expect Murray to be back when they return from their bye after this week.

After their big win over Seattle, will the Cardinals be back in the top spot in this week’s rankings?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 12.

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 41-37 win over Steelers

Outlook: After their loss to the Vikings, the Chargers bounced back in a big way against Pittsburgh. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards with three touchdowns and added 90 yards on the ground. Austin Ekeler had a career-high four touchdowns and 115 scrimmage yards (65 receiving, 50 rushing) in the victory. The Chargers will travel to Denver to face the Broncos next.

Record: 5-5

Week 11 result: 34-31 win over Packers

Outlook: The Vikings are quietly one of the better teams in the NFL this season. After a big win over the Chargers, quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay. Next up, a pivotal matchup against the 49ers.

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 19-9 loss to Chiefs

Outlook: The Cowboys suffered a tough road loss to Kansas City, but they will need to bounce back quickly when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day. Dak Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for the Cowboys in their loss to the Chiefs.

Record: 8-3

Week 11 result: 22-13 loss to Texans

Outlook: After winning six straight games against quality opponents, the Titans suffered arguably the worst loss of any team this season. The Titans lost to their AFC South rival Texans. Ryan Tannehill threw four interceptions in the loss. Next up, a date in New England with the Patriots.

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: Bye

Outlook: The Rams will look to put an end to their two-game skid when they travel to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles suffered back-to-back losses to the Titans and 49ers.

Record: 7-4

Week 11 result: 19-9 win over Cowboys

Outlook: The Chiefs' defense rose to the occasion in their matchup against Dallas. Defensive tackle Chris Jones piled up 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble and recovered one, and defensive backs Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Kansas City will head into its bye week.

Record: 7-4

Week 11 result: 25-0 win over Falcons

Outlook: The Patriots made it five victories in a row when they shut out the Falcons last Thursday night. Over their last three games, the Patriots allowed just 13 points. Next, New England will host the Titans.

Record: 8-3

Week 11 result: 34-31 loss to Vikings

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Vikings nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired. It doesn't get any easier when the Packers host the Rams this week.

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 30-10 win over Giants

Outlook: Tom Brady threw for 307 yards with two touchdowns to help the Bucs snap a two-game losing streak. Next, Tampa Bay travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

Record: 9-2

Week 11 result: 23-13 win over Seahawks

Outlook: After coming away with the win over Seattle, Arizona reclaimed the top spot in this week's rankings. When they return from their bye, the Cardinals will travel to Chicago to face the Bears.