Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 12

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 12

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray for a third straight week, but they managed to leave Seattle with a victory over their NFC West rivals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 passing yards with two touchdowns in a 23-13 victory over Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Tight end Zach Ertz hauled in eight receptions for 88 yards with two scores.

The Cardinals will expect Murray to be back when they return from their bye after this week.

After their big win over Seattle, will the Cardinals be back in the top spot in this week’s rankings?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 12.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 41-37 win over Steelers

Outlook: After their loss to the Vikings, the Chargers bounced back in a big way against Pittsburgh. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards with three touchdowns and added 90 yards on the ground. Austin Ekeler had a career-high four touchdowns and 115 scrimmage yards (65 receiving, 50 rushing) in the victory. The Chargers will travel to Denver to face the Broncos next.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-31.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Record: 5-5

Week 11 result: 34-31 win over Packers

Outlook: The Vikings are quietly one of the better teams in the NFL this season. After a big win over the Chargers, quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay. Next up, a pivotal matchup against the 49ers.

8. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 19-9 loss to Chiefs

Outlook: The Cowboys suffered a tough road loss to Kansas City, but they will need to bounce back quickly when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day. Dak Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for the Cowboys in their loss to the Chiefs.

7. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field after a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field after a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Record: 8-3

Week 11 result: 22-13 loss to Texans

Outlook: After winning six straight games against quality opponents, the Titans suffered arguably the worst loss of any team this season. The Titans lost to their AFC South rival Texans. Ryan Tannehill threw four interceptions in the loss. Next up, a date in New England with the Patriots.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford (9) of the Los Angeles Rams is pressured by Nick Bosa (97) of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, California.

Matthew Stafford (9) of the Los Angeles Rams is pressured by Nick Bosa (97) of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: Bye

Outlook: The Rams will look to put an end to their two-game skid when they travel to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles suffered back-to-back losses to the Titans and 49ers.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Record: 7-4

Week 11 result: 19-9 win over Cowboys

Outlook: The Chiefs' defense rose to the occasion in their matchup against Dallas. Defensive tackle Chris Jones piled up 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble and recovered one, and defensive backs Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Kansas City will head into its bye week.

4. New England Patriots

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates tackling Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta.

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates tackling Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Record: 7-4

Week 11 result: 25-0 win over Falcons

Outlook: The Patriots made it five victories in a row when they shut out the Falcons last Thursday night. Over their last three games, the Patriots allowed just 13 points. Next, New England will host the Titans.

3. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Record: 8-3

Week 11 result: 34-31 loss to Vikings

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Vikings nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired. It doesn't get any easier when the Packers host the Rams this week.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to his first down run against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to his first down run against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 30-10 win over Giants

Outlook: Tom Brady threw for 307 yards with two touchdowns to help the Bucs snap a two-game losing streak. Next, Tampa Bay travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy (12) of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.

Colt McCoy (12) of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. ((Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images))

Record: 9-2

Week 11 result: 23-13 win over Seahawks

Outlook: After coming away with the win over Seattle, Arizona reclaimed the top spot in this week's rankings. When they return from their bye, the Cardinals will travel to Chicago to face the Bears.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com