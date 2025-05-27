NFL vet Kirk Cousins absent from Falcons' OTAs amid trade speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the start of voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday without Kirk Cousins, fueling speculation that the veteran quarterback is looking to move on from the organization.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed Cousins’ absence, saying he "did not see him today."

"[Cousins] did not show up in the meetings, so I did not see him today," Morris said, via Pro Football Talk .

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in March 2024, but the team made the shocking decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the draft the following month.

Penix eventually took over the starting role when Cousins was benched — a lineup that is expected to remain the same in 2025.

But his absence on Tuesday doesn’t come as a big surprise to the Falcons' leadership.

"I’m not going to be foolish to think that he’s going to show up for voluntary work right now," Morris said at the annual league meeting last month, via the New York Post. "We’re dealing with a business-type mode right now. I don’t think he’ll be there. If he is, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But I’m not going to be fool enough to make myself get worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts."

The Falcons haven’t shown any signs of looking to move on from Cousins, and any trade would need the veteran’s seal of approval thanks to a no-trade clause.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been thrown into the mix as a possible destination for Cousins, who is still looking to start in the NFL, but Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his future in the league will likely be the deciding factor there.