NFL tightens coronavirus policy amid spate of outbreaks among teams

About 100 players across the 32 teams have tested positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL on Thursday implemented a tighter strategy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as teams deal with multiple players testing positive for COVID-19.

The league said in a statement that franchises will require players and personnel to wear masks regardless of whether they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus. Also, players and staff will need to hold remote or outdoor meetings, stop in-person meals and not receive visitors while team is traveling.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches and staff. The changes we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant. Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel," the NFL said.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.  

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.   (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

"We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community."

Several NFL teams have been ravaged by the coronavirus, including the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Approximately 100 players across 32 teams have tested positive, with the number only going up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com