NFL suspends Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair for 3 games after hit on Trevor Lawrence

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended three games for his late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawerence that led to him being carted off the field with a concussion in their game on Sunday, the league announced on Tuesday.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan announced that Al-Shaair would be suspended without pay in a lengthy letter where he called the git "unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules."

"Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact," the letter to Al-Shaair read.

Runyan pointed to Al-Shaair’s involvement in the on-field brawl that erupted after the hit.

"You proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone."

Runyan said Al-Shaair’s "lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football" does not "reflect the core values of the NFL" and called it "troubling."

"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.



