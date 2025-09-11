Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

NFL star Lamar Jackson shares Super Bowl champ's message after Charlie Kirk assassination

Jackson shared Kirk's Christian message back in August

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Charlie Kirk remembered as 'one of the great patriots' of the century Video

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reflects on Charlie Kirk's impact on the conservative movement.

Charlie Kirk praised Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the weeks before the conservative influencer was assassinated on a Utah campus on Wednesday.

Jackson took heat in August for sharing a Bible quote Kirk had posted on his X account. The one-time NFL MVP was known for sharing messages of faith on social media and being outward about his Christian faith. Kirk applauded Jackson’s "courage and conviction" amid the backlash.

Charlie Kirk and Baltimore Ravens MVP Lamar Jackson split

Charlie Kirk (left) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (right). Kirk applauded Jackson for sharing his pro-Christian post and being outspoken about his faith in August. (Getty Images)

In the wake of Kirk’s killing, Jackson wasn’t among those who shared a reaction. However, he shared Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith’s post.

"Celebrating the death of someone you don’t share the same beliefs as is wild," Smith wrote on X. "Seeing it play out in real time is disgusting."

Fox News Digital reached out to Jackson’s rep for further comment.

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS MANHUNT AS SHOOTING SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE

Kirk was shot on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem and later died.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death later in the day.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A manhunt was launched for the assassin.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

