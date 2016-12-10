NFL Round Up: Tony Gonzalez Keeps Going, Romo, & Rivera’s Panthers

The Great Tony González

When people ask who is the greatest Latino to ever play professional football there’s going to be two people that come up that won’t be doubted or questioned.

The first is Hall of Fame offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals Anthony Muñoz, one of the toughest people who played 13 years of consistently good football and went to the Super Bowl twice (losing to the San Francisco 49ers in both games).

Muñoz went to the Pro bowl 11 straight times.

He was aggressive on the field, classy, strong and currently represents Latinos as their most prominent member in Canton, OH.

This week Atlanta Falcons TE Tony González reminded us why he will be the next Latino inducted in to the NFL Hall of Fame.

González caught 5 receptions for 65 for 1,104 career receptions, putting him behind only Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice.

"Those numbers mean I'm getting old, mostly," the 35-year-old González said. "They feel great, but I can't take the credit. That goes to all the guys I've played with and all the great quarterbacks and all the coaches."

He’ll never catch up to Rice, he’d need 445 to do that but it’s amazing to think that a TE could even get close that record.

"Trust me, Jerry Rice will never be caught," González said. "I'm very happy with second place."

It shows the type of player González is and how he redefined his position and his role.

The Falcons beat the Detroit Lions 23-16. The Falcons are at 4-3 and are looking to get back into the playoff hunt.

It may be a little negative of me to say but… I don’t think this Falcons team can get to the Super Bowl anytime soon. González may, like Muñoz, have to settle for being one of the greatest of all time with no championship ring.

Romo & The Cowboys destroy the Rams

The Dallas Cowboys roller coaster has reached a peak once again. They dismantled the St. Louis Rams, whose starting QB Sam Bradford was out injured, 34-7.

Rookie RB Demarco Murray blasted the Rams for 253 yards rushing, including a 91 yard run for a touchdown.

QB Tony Romo had an unimpressive but efficient 166 yards passing and threw for two touchdowns versus the hapless and winless Rams.

Not something to get too excited about. The Cowboys are 3-3. They face Philadelphia and the often-criticized Juan Castillo led defense next week.

Rivera gets a Panthers win

First year Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera finally had something to be happy about Sunday. QB Cam Newton and WR Steve Smith led his team to victory over the OVERRATED Washington Redskins.

The Redskins have finally imploded and after benching Rex Grossman they depended on John Beck to lead their team to victory. They lost 33-20 to the Panthers.

When people ask who is the greatest Latino to ever play professional football there’s going to be two people that come up that won’t be doubted or questioned: Anthony Muñoz and Tony González. — Victor Garcia

Cam Newton looked sharp and the Panthers finally have something to look forward to.

Other Notes:

Victor Cruz & the New York Giants, Juan Castillo & the Philadelphia Eagles and Aaron Hernandez & the New England Patriots had a bye week.

Victor García is an associate producer for Fox News Channel and a regular contributor to FoxNewsLatino.com.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino