©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New England Patriots

NFL rookies brought to tears after surprise videos, signed jerseys from Tom Brady and other football legends

Fanatics gave the 2025 rookie class quite the surprise before their first season in the league

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Before they became legends on the gridiron, every NFL legend was a humble rookie hoping to make an impact with their team. 

As the 2025 NFL rookie class gets prepared for their first crack at doing just that, some of those legends surprised them thanks to Fanatics

The genuine shock led to some strong emotions from this year’s rookies.

Tom Brady hyped up

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

NFL legends, including Tom Brady, Barry Sanders, Joe Montana, Peyton and Eli Manning, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice all put together surprise videos for some of the top rookies in the draft class. 

Fanatics shared the moment Tennessee Titans first overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward, saw Brady pop up on the screen to give him some wise words. 

"You’re gonna grow in ways you couldn’t even imagine, and I’m gonna be watching, and I’m always pulling for you," Brady said. 

"Just crazy for the greatest player of all time to send me a video like that," Ward responded after watching Brady’s video. 

Brady also dished out some advice to New England Patriots receiver Kyle Williams, who couldn’t hold back his emotions when he looked under his seat and found a Brady-signed jersey — just like Ward. 

Travis Hunter with the ball

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.  (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

Each rookie got a video and a signed jersey from either a legend that played for their team, or a current veteran who plays their position. 

Take Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua talking to fellow Hawaiian receiver, Tetairoa McMillan from the Carolina Panthers. Rice also spoke to Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter. 

"I wasn’t the most talented guy out there, but I had my work ethic, and I wasn’t going to let anyone outwork me," Rice said to Hunter. 

"Way to be a top-five pick, man. We talked about it. You did it. Congratulations," Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons said to New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter, a fellow Penn State product who will be his rival now. 

Cam Ward looks on field

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans looks on after the Tennessee Titans Training Camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on July 23, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

And Carter's new teammate, running back Cam Skattebo, couldn't hold back his tears after hearing Eddie George give him words of encouragement.

As these rookies continue grinding in training camp, they will be sponges, soaking in all the advice and information they can get to make sure they’re walking the right path to reach the heights these legends got to. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.