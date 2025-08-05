NFL rookies brought to tears after surprise videos, signed jerseys from Tom Brady and other football legends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before they became legends on the gridiron, every NFL legend was a humble rookie hoping to make an impact with their team.

As the 2025 NFL rookie class gets prepared for their first crack at doing just that, some of those legends surprised them thanks to Fanatics.

The genuine shock led to some strong emotions from this year’s rookies.

NFL legends, including Tom Brady, Barry Sanders, Joe Montana, Peyton and Eli Manning, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice all put together surprise videos for some of the top rookies in the draft class.

Fanatics shared the moment Tennessee Titans first overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward, saw Brady pop up on the screen to give him some wise words.

"You’re gonna grow in ways you couldn’t even imagine, and I’m gonna be watching, and I’m always pulling for you," Brady said.

"Just crazy for the greatest player of all time to send me a video like that," Ward responded after watching Brady’s video.

Brady also dished out some advice to New England Patriots receiver Kyle Williams, who couldn’t hold back his emotions when he looked under his seat and found a Brady-signed jersey — just like Ward.

Each rookie got a video and a signed jersey from either a legend that played for their team, or a current veteran who plays their position.

Take Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua talking to fellow Hawaiian receiver, Tetairoa McMillan from the Carolina Panthers. Rice also spoke to Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter.

"I wasn’t the most talented guy out there, but I had my work ethic, and I wasn’t going to let anyone outwork me," Rice said to Hunter.

"Way to be a top-five pick, man. We talked about it. You did it. Congratulations," Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons said to New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter, a fellow Penn State product who will be his rival now.

And Carter's new teammate, running back Cam Skattebo, couldn't hold back his tears after hearing Eddie George give him words of encouragement.

As these rookies continue grinding in training camp, they will be sponges, soaking in all the advice and information they can get to make sure they’re walking the right path to reach the heights these legends got to.

