Rams' Kamren Curl jokingly vows to forgo playing 'Madden' after trailer shows him missing Saquon Barkley

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Kamren Curl joked on Thursday he will forgo playing "Madden NFL 26" after he was shown in the trailer missing a tackle on Saquon Barkley.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back was named the cover athlete for this year’s EA Sports video game. The trailer showed the video game version of the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year receiving the ball, juking around Curl and leaving the defender in the dust.

Curl didn’t appear to be too pleased.

"Lmao I ain’t playing madden this year," he wrote on X with a middle finger emoji, later adding, "Been playing all my life and this how my first time being on the trailer gone be."

Barkley is the cover athlete for the first time in his NFL career – and he certainly earned it with the season he had in 2024.

The Eagles star ran for 2,005 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 33 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl title as well.

ADAM SANDLER PROMISES DERRICK HENRY MOVIE ROLE IF HE HITS 2,000 RUSHING YARDS

The photo used on the cover is from his incredible reverse hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender during the season.

Former Eagles star quarterback Donovan McNabb told Fox News Digital that the New York Giants losing Barkley was one of the worst mistakes an NFL team had made in recent history.

"They made a real big mistake, and I think it's going to cost them a little bit," McNabb said last week.