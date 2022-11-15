Expand / Collapse search
NFL
NFL power rankings: Vikings plunder their way to the top as Eagles slip to No. 2

The Vikings' big win over the Bills pushed them to the top spot of the NFL power rankings

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
It took the first 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season but there was finally some real drama.

The Washington Commanders upset the Philadelphia Eagles to end their undefeated streak while the Minnesota Vikings completed a massive comeback against the Buffalo Bills to win in overtime. The Vikings and Eagles will change spots in the latest power rankings ahead of Week 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, making it look a bit easier than initially expected. The Green Bay Packers also pulled off an upset over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.

There’s been a lot of moving and shaking in the latest rankings.

1). Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) runs with the ball after incepting a pass by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as safety Camryn Bynum (24) looks on in overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

Previous rank: 3

Week 10 result: 33-30 win over Bills

Week 11 matchup: Sunday vs. Cowboys

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson showed out in an overtime win over the Bills. They are on top of the NFL, right now.

--

2). Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

Previous rank: 1

Week 10 result: 32-21 loss to Commanders

Week 11 matchup: Sunday @ Colts

The Eagles made a few dumb mistakes in their loss to the Commanders. The offense can still show out, but the miscues will need to be toned down.

--

3). Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets fans after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Previous rank: 2

Week 10 result: 27-17 win over Jaguars

Week 11 matchup: Sunday @ Chargers

The Chiefs maintained their stronghold on the AFC West. They beat Jacksonville with relative ease.

--

4). Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Previous rank: 9

Week 10 result: 39-27 win over Browns

Week 11 matchup: Bye

The Dolphins enter a bye week after shellacking the Browns. Tua Tagovailoa is entering the MVP race.

--

5). Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Previous rank: 4

Week 10 result: 33-30 loss to Vikings

Week 11 matchup: Sunday vs. Browns

Josh Allen’s elbow injury didn’t appear to affect him too much. He’ll have to fix his own mistakes and close out games, especially against major opponents.

--

6). New York Giants (7-2)

Previous rank: 10

Week 10 result: 24-16 win over Texans

Week 11 matchup: Sunday vs. Lions

It’s still up in the air to whether the Giants are really good. But putting the bad opponents away is a must. They’ve hit seven wins for the first time since 2016.

--

7). Dallas Cowboys (6-3)

Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup (13) and CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrate Lamb's touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game agains the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. 

Previous rank: 5

Week 10 result: 31-28 loss to Packers

Week 11 matchup: Sunday @ Vikings

Dallas lost a close won to the Packers last week. It’ll be up to the defense to close the door. The task gets larger with the Vikings.

--

8). Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Previous rank: 6

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 matchup: Sunday vs. Panthers

Baltimore is coming off a bye and will look toward the playoffs down the stretch of the season.

--

9). New York Jets (6-3)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Previous rank: 8

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 matchup: Sunday @ Patriots

The Jets are coming off a bye as well and have a very important matchup with the Pats on Sunday.

--

10). Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Previous rank: 7

Week 10 result: 21-16 loss to Buccaneers

Week 11 matchup: Bye

Seattle suffered a tough loss to the streaking Bucs abroad. Now, they get a chance to recharge on the bye.

--

11). Tennessee Titans (6-3)

12). Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

13). San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

14). Washington Commanders (5-4)

15). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

16). New England Patriots (5-4)

17). Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

18). Green Bay Packers (4-6)

19). Arizona Cardinals (4-5)

20). Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

21). Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

22). Detroit Lions (3-6)

23). Cleveland Browns (3-6)

24). Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)

25). Jacksonville Jaguars

26). Carolina Panthers (3-7)

27). Chicago Bears (3-7)

28). Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

29). Denver Broncos (3-6)

30). New Orleans Saints (3-7)

31). Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

32). Houston Texans (1-7-1)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.