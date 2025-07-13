Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

NFL players' dad ignites social media frenzy as racially charged remarks about 'breeding' resurface

John Brown is a former bodybuilder

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The father of NFL players Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown drew backlash on Sunday as a resurfaced clip about his take on developing athletes went viral.

John Brown, a former bodybuilder, appeared on his sons’ podcast last year and talked about his response when people ask him about how he was able to get his sons into the NFL and another one to play top-tier collegiate football.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown

Nov 19, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and his brother Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) in warms up at Ford Field.  (David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

"What’s the question they ask you the most about how you got three kids to go D1 and two in the NFL," Amon-Ra St. Brown asked his father on the "St. Brown Podcast."

Brown responded that he believed in "breeding."

"Look at you – good athlete, good athlete," he said of his sons. "I’m Black, his mom is White. Now, I’ve done stepped on it once, you can’t keep stepping on it because you’re gonna mess it up. You’re going to weaken it. … Can’t keep cutting it.

"You and Brooklyn’s (Amon-Ra’s fiancée) half and half, you have a chance. … You can’t keep cutting it. You got to be careful. You can’t keep cutting it. You got to think about that. You know what I mean? If I’m Black, I got the Black gold running through my veins, I’m excited. I’m just going to find the right person to mate with. If I’m White, I’m saying, ‘Let me get one of these brothers around here,’ if you want to have athletes.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Packers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"If you don’t want to have athletes, then just go ahead and spread your seed wherever. … I knew I could cut it once. … I got Black gold in me and mama got that big chin and big toes. I said, ‘Look, ain’t nothing wrong with a big toe’d woman.’ You got to think of this stuff. Some guys don’t think of it ‘til later."

While the remarks are about 11 months old, they still generated conversation online. Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire and Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed were among those who reacted.

Amon-Ra and Equanimeous’ mom is Miriam Brown, who is originally from Germany. Their brother, Osiris, played college football at Stanford.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was an All-Pro wide receiver last year for the second straight time as a member of the Detroit Lions. He had 115 catches for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Equanimeous St. Brown in August 2024

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA;  New Orleans Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (13) catches a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Caesars Superdome. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Equanimeous St. Brown was with the New Orleans Saints last season. He only played two games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.