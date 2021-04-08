Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams' father on South Carolina shooting: 'I think the football messed him up'

The father of Phillip Adams, the former NFL player who was reportedly identified as the gunman in a South Carolina shooting that left five dead, said football might bear some of the blame.

Adams played in the NFL from 2010 to 2015 and suffered multiple injuries, including concussions and a broken ankle. Alonzo Adams, the ex-cornerback’s dad, told WCNC-TV his son had recently moved to Rock Hill.

"I can say he's a good kid," Alonzo Adams said. "I think the football messed him up."

A source identified the suspect as Phillip Adams on Thursday. Adams’ parents lived near Rock Hill and the football player had been treated by the doctor at one point, the person told The Associated Press.

"I don't think he ever did anybody any harm. All I can say is we pray for the family," Alonzo Adams told WCNC-TV. "He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We're gonna keep them in our prayers."

Alonzo Adams told the station that police investigators came to his home Wednesday night, and that his son killed himself inside the home.

Adams, 32, last played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He was a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2010. He then played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets.

The shooting victims were identified as Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; their two grandchildren, and James Lewis, 39, who was working at the home when he was struck by gunfire, the sheriff's office said. Lewis was found dead outside the home.

The grandchildren were ages 5 and 9, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Rock Hill is located 25 miles from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.