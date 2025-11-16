NFL official collides with Broncos' Sean Payton, head coach receives penalty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was the culprit for a penalty called on the team in the third quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos bench was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as Payton was on the white stripe of the sideline when an NFL official collided with him. The collision occurred after Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted Patrick Mahomes.

The down judge didn’t appear to see Payton when the two collided. He got back up and threw the flag on Payton. It didn’t appear that either man was hurt during the play.

The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was one of two penalties called after McMillian intercepted Mahomes’ pass. Kansas City accepted an illegal blindside block penalty that was also called on Denver.

The Broncos didn’t appear to be bothered by the flag. Quarterback Bo Nix led the Broncos on an 11-play, 89-yard touchdown drive after the turnover. Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin ran for a 4-yard touchdown to take the lead.

Kansas City tied the game on its subsequent drive. Running back Kareem Hunt was pushed into the end zone on a 2-yard score.

Both teams were in search of a victory in their pivotal AFC West matchup.

The Broncos would keep their stranglehold on the division lead with the win. The Chiefs would stay in the hunt for the playoffs with a win.