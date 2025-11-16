Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos

NFL official collides with Broncos' Sean Payton, head coach receives penalty

Payton and Denver were in search of a signature win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was the culprit for a penalty called on the team in the third quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos bench was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as Payton was on the white stripe of the sideline when an NFL official collided with him. The collision occurred after Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted Patrick Mahomes.

Sean Payton watches the play on the sideline

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton watches from the sidelines during the first half an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Denver.  (Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)

The down judge didn’t appear to see Payton when the two collided. He got back up and threw the flag on Payton. It didn’t appear that either man was hurt during the play.

The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was one of two penalties called after McMillian intercepted Mahomes’ pass. Kansas City accepted an illegal blindside block penalty that was also called on Denver.

The Broncos didn’t appear to be bothered by the flag. Quarterback Bo Nix led the Broncos on an 11-play, 89-yard touchdown drive after the turnover. Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin ran for a 4-yard touchdown to take the lead.

Sean Payton intently reading his play sheet

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 16, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Kansas City tied the game on its subsequent drive. Running back Kareem Hunt was pushed into the end zone on a 2-yard score.

Both teams were in search of a victory in their pivotal AFC West matchup.

Sean Payton trying to find a play on his play sheet

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton works on the sidelines during the first half an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Denver.  (Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)

The Broncos would keep their stranglehold on the division lead with the win. The Chiefs would stay in the hunt for the playoffs with a win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

