NFL

NFL legend Terrell Owens hit by car after basketball game in California, police say

Owens was playing a pickup basketball in the Calabasas area

By Chantz Martin , Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was struck by a vehicle in the Calabasas area on Monday, Sgt. Maria Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The incident is being investigated as an intentional act instead of as an accident. 

Owens got into an argument with an unidentified individual during a pickup basketball game. Once the game ended, the unknown male drove a car toward Owens and clipped him.

The former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver didn't suffer severe injuries and declined medical attention, authorities said.

Terrell Owens looks on during a game

Terrell Owens of the Knights of Degen before playing the 8OKI during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Seven on May 28, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Jonathan Bachman/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

Navarro confirmed with Fox News Digital that the suspect, once apprehended, would be charged with "assault with a deadly weapon."

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday.

Owens didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Owens finished his storied NFL career with 15,934 receiving yards. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He skipped his Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton in 2018, and instead held his own ceremony in Chattanooga.

Terrell Owens shakes hands with fans

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 06, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Owens has been involved in multiple incidents over the past several months.

Last August, a woman accused Owens of driving recklessly and nearly running her off the road in his Florida neighborhood. Owens and the woman then appeared to have a heated exchange. Police were called to the scene. 

Terrell Owens on the field before a Bills and Patriots game in 2021

Terrell Owens attends the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The retired football player was initially charged with lying to authorities, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.

In November 2022, Owens was involved in an incident outside a CVS in Inglewood, California. Video showed Owens throwing a punch at an unidentified man outside the store. The man was suspected of harassing people in the store. 

The six-time Pro Bowler later told The Associated Press he acted in self-defense when the male "made offensive gestures and threatening statements" to him.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.