©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Terrell Owens gets into fight with man outside Los Angeles-area drug store

Terrell Owens was also involved in an incident with a bystander in August

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Terrell Owens showed over the weekend he can still pack a punch.

The NFL legend was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside a CVS in Inglewood, California. Video obtained by TMZ Sports showed Owens going toe-to-toe outside the store. The man was allegedly harassing people in the store and when the former wide receiver got out of the building things took a turn.

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reacts during the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge presented by Bowlero on Oct. 5, 2022, in Matthews, North Carolina.

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reacts during the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge presented by Bowlero on Oct. 5, 2022, in Matthews, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for PBABowleroCorp)

Owens told the website he just wanted to make a quick stop to pick up a few things when everything started to unravel. He said he was talking to a San Francisco 49ers fan inside the store when the man who was later on the receiving end of an Owens punch started to trash talk the fan.

Witnesses told the website the man allegedly threatened to beat up Owens and the fan outside. Owens was reportedly trying to keep the peace between everyone when the man allegedly swung at him.

Terrell Owens celebrates at the Bumpboxx Honors 75th Anniversary Of Jackie Robinson Breaking The Color Barrier With Celebrity Softball Game at Jackie Robinson Stadium on July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Terrell Owens celebrates at the Bumpboxx Honors 75th Anniversary Of Jackie Robinson Breaking The Color Barrier With Celebrity Softball Game at Jackie Robinson Stadium on July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

That’s when Owens threw the punch.

TMZ Sports reported Owens went back to his vehicle and drove away. Police were not called to the scene.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was involved in an incident with a bystander earlier this year too.

Caitlin Davis was arrested in October and charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for her role in the incident with Owens in Deerfield Beach, Florida, court records show. Davis accused Owens of harassing her and called police, but authorities said she "knowingly" gave "false information to a law enforcement officer… concerning the alleged commission of a crime."

Terrell Owens of the Zappers reacts before the game against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football on April 23, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Terrell Owens of the Zappers reacts before the game against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football on April 23, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

The woman accused Owens of running a stop sign, nearly hitting her with the car, and then getting out of his car after she told him to slow down.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

