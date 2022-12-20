NFL legend Ray Lewis tears Patriots players for disastrous play vs Raiders: 'Make the freaking tackle'

NFL legend Ray Lewis ripped New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and Mac Jones to shreds on Monday night as he broke down and tried to diagnose what happened on their disastrous play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lewis and NFL great DeMarcus Ware were on the "ManningCast" and Sunday’s play was brought up. Meyers tried to lateral the ball all the way to Jones in the closing seconds of a tie game in the fourth quarter, but Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones intercepted the lateral and took it back for a miraculous touchdown.

The Raiders on the game 30-24

"First of all, I’ve never seen a play like that. And that guy, Jakobi Meyers, I don’t even need you in practice next week after that play," Lewis said. "I gotta teach you some other stuff.

"And then Mac Jones. … Make the freaking tackle. What’re you squatting for? Just tackle the man."

Ware gave praise for Chandler Jones’ bull rush through Mac Jones on his way to the end zone.

"That is the ultimate defensive end stiff arm on a quarterback right there and he just ran him straight over," Ware said.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick bemoaned the mistakes after the game while talking to reporters.

"Collectively made too many mistakes and gave up some big plays that were obviously the difference in the game," he said.

Meyers and Stevenson both took responsibility for the failures on the play.