NFL legend Brett Favre slams Oregon HS officials after trans runner blows away female competition

NFL legend Brett Favre slammed Oregon officials for allowing a transgender athlete to compete last week against girls in a high school track event where records were broken.

Ada Gallagher, of McDaniel High School, competed in multiple races at the Portland Interscholastic League event earlier this month. Gallagher set season records in the 400-meter and 200-meter races.

Favre was among those who criticized officials.

"This shouldn’t be okay and shame on all the officials who would allow this," he wrote.

The former Green Bay Packers star has been more outspoken about keeping biological males out of women’s and girls’ sports in recent years.

He called transgender female weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 "unfair." Last month, he applauded President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports.

"I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump signing an initiative to keep biological boys from competing against females," Favre said in a post on X of the executive order. "It’s sad that this had to happen in this day and age, but glad it was done."

He appeared on Fox News Channel with Will Cain earlier this month and was shown a clip of "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asking why it was an issue.

"There's nothing I can say that's gonna change her mind – I can only shake my head at this," Favre said. "It's common sense at its best. Oh well, what can I say? Speechless."

As far as it being unfair for women and girls, Favre added, "You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.