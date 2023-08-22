Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

NFL fans take jabs at Commanders owner Josh Harris over awkward handshake with Joe Buck

The Commanders won the game 29-28

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Washington Commanders team owner Josh Harris appeared on ESPN during the "Monday Night Football" telecast as his team took on the Baltimore Ravens.

As the Commanders defeated the Ravens in the closing minutes of the game to end Baltimore’s impressive preseason winning streak, Harris was ridiculed on social media over his interaction with ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck.

Josh Harris at Commanders-Browns

Josh Harris, managing partner of the Washington Commanders, prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Harris was standing between Buck and Troy Aikman while Buck was talking and gesturing with his hands. Harris appeared to think Buck wanted a handshake and went for it before realizing that wasn’t the case and pulled back. Aikman tried to hold back the laughter.

The moment wasn’t lost among fans on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye hit a 49-yard field goal to put his team up 29-28, and Washington sealed the win with an interception.

Josh Harris and Terry McLaurin

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, left, shakes hands with his star wide receiver Terry McLaurin at a gathering at FedEx field to introduce the new ownership of the team July 21, 2023, in Landover, Md. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was 19 of 28 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Fromm was 10 of 16 for 91 yards and a touchdown.

"It’s really not a real game, but, at the same time, whatever team you’re on, you want to win," Howell said. "Especially knowing what they had on the other side with their little streak."

Josh Harris at Commanders-Ravens game

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris applauds his team after a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Ravens’ 24-game preseason winning streak came to an end with the defeat. Baltimore’s streak surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ record of 19 in the 1950s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.