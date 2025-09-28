Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL fans scrutinize Steelers' Mike Tomlin's coaching decisions as team hangs on for win

It was the first NFL regular-season game in Ireland

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Steelers fans REACT to Aaron Rodgers being their new QB1 Video

Steelers fans REACT to Aaron Rodgers being their new QB1

Check out the die-hard Steelers fans reactions to Aaron Rodgers' being their new quarterback.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision-making came under scrutiny late in the team’s 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday.

The Steelers were able to thwart any chance of Carson Wentz leading the Vikings down the field to at least tie the game and send it into overtime. The defense nearly ended the game on Wentz’s first throw, but James Pierre didn’t get the interception under control until he was out of bounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Tomlin on the field

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches his players warming up prior to the NFL football game between Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Pittsburgh committed two other penalties on the final drive, but defensive back DeShon Elliott was able to knock the final throw down.

Tomlin’s apparent trust of his defense caused some consternation among fans who tuned in Sunday morning to watch the game.

Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell failed to get the first down with 1:08 left in the game. Aaron Rodgers got the offense set at the line of scrimmage on fourth down, but the Steelers decided to take the delay-of-game penalty and punt the ball away instead of going for it on the Vikings’ 40-yarad line.

SUPER BOWL MVP NICK FOLES BREAKS DOWN WHY VETERAN QUARTERBACKS FIND SUCCESS WITH NEW TEAMS

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during the NFL football game between Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

It worked out in the game, but fans were unhappy with the decision.

Regardless, the Steelers improved to 3-1 on the season while the Vikings fell to 2-2.

Rodgers was 18-for-22 with 200 passing yards and a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. He was only sacked twice. Gainwell had 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson runs with the ball

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs the ball during the NFL football game between Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Metcalf led Pittsburgh with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wentz was 30-of-46 with 350 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. The defense got to Wentz six times. Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 126 yards and Jordan Addison had four catches for 114 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue