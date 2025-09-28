NFL fans scrutinize Steelers' Mike Tomlin's coaching decisions as team hangs on for win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision-making came under scrutiny late in the team’s 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday.

The Steelers were able to thwart any chance of Carson Wentz leading the Vikings down the field to at least tie the game and send it into overtime. The defense nearly ended the game on Wentz’s first throw, but James Pierre didn’t get the interception under control until he was out of bounds.

Pittsburgh committed two other penalties on the final drive, but defensive back DeShon Elliott was able to knock the final throw down.

Tomlin’s apparent trust of his defense caused some consternation among fans who tuned in Sunday morning to watch the game.

Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell failed to get the first down with 1:08 left in the game. Aaron Rodgers got the offense set at the line of scrimmage on fourth down, but the Steelers decided to take the delay-of-game penalty and punt the ball away instead of going for it on the Vikings’ 40-yarad line.

It worked out in the game, but fans were unhappy with the decision.

Regardless, the Steelers improved to 3-1 on the season while the Vikings fell to 2-2.

Rodgers was 18-for-22 with 200 passing yards and a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. He was only sacked twice. Gainwell had 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Metcalf led Pittsburgh with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Wentz was 30-of-46 with 350 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. The defense got to Wentz six times. Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 126 yards and Jordan Addison had four catches for 114 yards.