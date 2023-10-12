NFL fan has two-word message for Hamas terrorists after Israel attacks

A moment of silence for the victims of the terror attacks in Israel was held Thursday night ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos.

More than 1,000 Israelis and more than two dozen Americans have been killed in Hamas’ attacks. The NFL teams remembered the lives lost before the national anthem.

As the public address announcer thanked those in attendance for their silence, one fan shouted an explicit message aimed at terrorists responsible for the massacre.

"F--- Hamas!" the fan shouted.

The Broncos released a statement on the terror attacks after the anthem was played.

"Prior to tonight's game, the NFL held a moment of silence for the victims of the terrorist attacks in Israel," the team said on X.

"The Broncos join the NFL community in mourning the innocent lives lost. We condemn all forms of terrorism and our hearts go out to the victims & their families."

The Chiefs released a statement on Tuesday.

"The Kansas City Chiefs denounce the recent senseless acts of terrorism and mourn the loss of innocent lives in Israel. We pray for the families impacted by this horrific and unconscionable violence," the team said.