©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL fan has two-word message for Hamas terrorists after Israel attacks

Hamas' terror attack left scores dead

A moment of silence for the victims of the terror attacks in Israel was held Thursday night ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos.

More than 1,000 Israelis and more than two dozen Americans have been killed in Hamas’ attacks. The NFL teams remembered the lives lost before the national anthem.

Geha Field

A view of the scoreboard before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As the public address announcer thanked those in attendance for their silence, one fan shouted an explicit message aimed at terrorists responsible for the massacre.

"F--- Hamas!" the fan shouted.

The Broncos released a statement on the terror attacks after the anthem was played.

"Prior to tonight's game, the NFL held a moment of silence for the victims of the terrorist attacks in Israel," the team said on X.

Russell Wilson hands the ball off

Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos hands the ball off to Michael Burton (20) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes throws

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"The Broncos join the NFL community in mourning the innocent lives lost. We condemn all forms of terrorism and our hearts go out to the victims & their families."

The Chiefs released a statement on Tuesday.

"The Kansas City Chiefs denounce the recent senseless acts of terrorism and mourn the loss of innocent lives in Israel. We pray for the families impacted by this horrific and unconscionable violence," the team said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.