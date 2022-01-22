Expand / Collapse search
NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

The league will continue symptom-based testing and screening for symptoms

Associated Press
The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19.

In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players’ union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests.

This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Last month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, but anyone who reported symptoms of COVID-19 or was part of targeted surveillance still was subjected to testing.

"Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence," the memo said. "Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The league will continue symptom-based testing and screening for symptoms.

"This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in health care," the memo said, "and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility."