NFL Draft's 'best quarterback' isn't Trevor Lawrence, ex-coach says

Trevor Lawrence might be the consensus No. 1 overall pick among NFL fans, Jacksonville Jaguars supporters and football analysts alike -- but not for former coach June Jones.

Jones, who was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers between 1994 and 1998 and recently worked as the head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview that a former Alabama quarterback caught his eye.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I feel that Mac Jones is the best quarterback in this draft; he will have the same supporting cast in the NFL [as in college] if he gets with a good offensive-minded coach," Jones said.

"Even though he has played only really one year off what I have seen in his deep ball accuracy and what he is running on offense at Alabama - it is exactly what he will be doing in the NFL. So, what you see I think is what you are going to get....he is the real deal. He can move and create from an NFL pocket. It may not play out this way but for me, he should be the first quarterback taken when all said and done."

JAGUARS SHOULD DRAFT DEVONTA SMITH WITH NO. 1 PICK, BRETT FAVRE SAYS

Jones put up some impressive numbers since he took over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in the middle of the 2019 season. But it wasn’t clear whether he was going to be Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2020 due to the emergence of Bryce Young.

Jones managed to beat out the five-star recruit and earned some Heisman fervor along the way. He posted 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and a national championship. Though, his numbers were likely a bit inflated due to Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris lining up next to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence is likely to be the No. 1 pick with Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance not far behind him in the first round.