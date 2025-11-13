Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

NFL broadcaster Kay Adams opens up about dating, what she's looking for in a man

Adams is the host of 'Up & Adams'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NFL broadcaster Kay Adams has been the face of two popular football shows over the last 10 years, and she revealed in a recent podcast she’s looking to get on the dating scene.

Adams, 39, appeared on the latest episode of the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast and opened up more about her love life and what she’s looking for in a potential suitor and that she thinks she’s finally ready to settle down.

Kay Adams at an NBA game

Kay Adams in attendance of the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 8, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

But what makes now the time?

"I don’t think I’ve known what I wanted super much. I think I’ve always been in survival mode — what’s next," she told Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. "How am I going to survive and advance? That’s a life thing. Now I feel I’m happy with where I am. I’m settled. I’m a little more calm. I feel like I’m a little more able to be there for someone else."

Adams added that her dating experience is minimal and was looking for more of a relationship than playing the field.

"I have realized, the truth is, I have very little experience dating. I’m a relationship girl. By the time you’re so persistent that I’m on a first date with you, we’re already in love. You’re my boyfriend … In all my relationships, the first date is like, yup, now it begins.

Kay Adams at NFL Honors

Kay Adams on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre on Feb. 8, 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

"I’ve been on so few first dates. Like, very recently, I’ve been on first dates where I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what you do? And I don’t know you? And now we’re gonna get to know each other. Like, ick, I’m not into that.’"

She said that an ideal first date would be a "cozy dinner" and the man "has to pay."

"And romantic and should be planned entirely by the man, just generally speaking."

As far as traits in a man, Adams said she was looking for "intelligence and wit" and "loyalty and reliability" and that she needed someone to make her feel secure.

Adams did clarify to anyone watching or listening to the podcast that she was just "having a good time right now."

Kay Adams at the Super Bowl LIX media center

Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center on Feb. 7, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The Chicago native was the host of the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" from 2016 to 2022. She’s since moved on to hosting her own show for FanDuel TV called "Up & Adams."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

