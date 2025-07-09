Newsom's office distances governor from DOJ lawsuit vs California over trans athletes in controversial post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office released an X post on Wednesday addressing the recent lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice against the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) over alleged Title IX violations.

In the post, the press office made sure to clarify that Newsom is not named in the lawsuit.

"Since a lot of folks on here have become legal experts in the last few hours, would point out the Governor is not named as a party in this lawsuit," the post read.

The post did not address the morality of allowing biological males in girls sports. However, the post did defend the state's current handling of the situation, arguing against how President Donald Trump's administration has tried to apply Title IX in practice.

"The California Department of Education (CDE) and CIF are both *independent* from the Newsom admin, and they are following existing state law — a law that was passed in 2013, signed by Governor Jerry Brown, and in line with 21 other states. No court has adopted the interpretation of Title IX that is being advanced by the Trump Admin, and neither the Governor, nor they, get to wave a magic wand and override it –– unlike Donald Trump, California follows the law, not personal opinions," the post read.

The post was criticized on X.

On Tuesday, Newsom was asked again about his thoughts on transgender athletes competing in girls and women’s sports.

"I struggled with the issue of fairness when it came to sports," he said at an event in South Carolina. "And we tried to figure that out a couple of years ago, and we were unsuccessful, and we struggled with that recently.

"And my position is that I don’t think it’s fair, but I also think it’s demeaning to talk down to people, and to belittle the trans community. And I don’t like the way the right wing talks about the trans community. These people just want to survive."

Newsom said in a statement that the CDE and CIF were following laws enacted in 2013.

The DOJ's lawsuit is asking for an injunction on the state’s policy allowing males to compete against females in sports.

California’s policies "eviscerate equal athletic opportunities for girls… they also require girls to share intimate spaces, such as locker rooms, with boys, causing a hostile educational environment that denies girls educational opportunities," the lawsuit said.

"The results of these illegal policies are stark: girls are displaced from podiums, denied awards, and miss out on critical visibility for college scholarships and recognition."

The state’s current policy allows athletes to participate in sports "consistent with" their gender identity. State officials have maintained that this doesn’t violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The CIF told Fox News Digital it doesn't comment on legal matters.

The CDE had no comment on pending litigation.

The U.S. Education Department recently found California in violation of Title IX. However, the CDE and CIF both declined to sign the proposed resolution agreement offered by the department late last month. The CDE and CIF were given until July 7 to meet the demand. They refused, and now a legal battle will ensue.

It will be the second legal battle the DOJ is fighting over the issue, having launched a similar one against Maine back in April.