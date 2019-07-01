New York Rangers agree to contract with star winger Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers on Monday agreed to a contract with star winger Artemi Panarin.

The Rangers didn’t immediately announce the terms of the deal. According to Sportsnet, the Rangers and Panarin agreed to a seven-year, $81.5 million contract.

Panarin was arguably the best player on the free-agent market this summer. The Rangers met with Panarin last week and it was speculated that they may have flubbed during the get together because of an errant photo that appeared on the Madison Square Garden video board.

That was apparently not the case.

Panarin, a Russian winger who played two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been linked to the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders aside from the Rangers.

Panarin scored 28 goals in 79 games for the Blue Jackets last season.