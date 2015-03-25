New United manager David Moyes says striker Wayne Rooney won't be sold by champions

New Manchester United manager David Moyes says Wayne Rooney will remain with the Premier League champions and won't be sold.

The England striker had indicated before the end of last season, before manager Alex Ferguson retired, that he wanted to leave United after nine years.

Moyes, who previously managed Rooney at Everton, says "Wayne will not be sold by Manchester United."

But when asked if Rooney had now said he doesn't want to exit Old Trafford, Moyes only responded that the player is training well.

Moyes says "we have spoken several times ... whatever happened before with Wayne has gone and we are working together."

Ferguson retired in May after almost 27 years in charge at United.