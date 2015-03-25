New-look Patriots add to roster, sign former Falcons offensive tackle Will Svitek

The New England Patriots have signed free agent offensive tackle Will Svitek.

Svitek is a seven-year veteran who spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and the past four with the Atlanta Falcons. He was on injured reserve all last year with an arm injury.

Svitek has played in 61 games with 16 starts since being drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round in 2005 out of Stanford. Kansas City released him at the end of training camp in 2008. He was out of the NFL that year, then signed with Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2009.