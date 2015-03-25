Nets part ways with Carlesimo

Less than 24 hours after the Brooklyn Nets lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals to the Chicago Bulls, general manager Billy King announced that interim head coach P.J. Carlesimo will not return to the sidelines next season.

"The Brooklyn Nets organization would like to thank P.J. for his efforts with the team in his roles as both head coach and assistant, and for his contributions to the team's success both on and off the court," King said in a statement released Sunday. "We wish P.J. and his family only the best in the years to come."

Carlesimo, who replaced Avery Johnson, took over as interim head coach on December 27, 2012 and led the Nets to a 35-19 record over the final 54 games of the season. Much of the team's second-half success and its playoff push was related to Carlesimo, who held previous NBA head coaching stints with Portland, Golden State and Seattle/Oklahoma City.

Under Carlesimo, Brooklyn reached the postseason for the first time since 2007, before losing to the Bulls Saturday in the best-of-seven series finale.

The 63-year-old also has a wealth of experience coaching international and collegiate basketball and is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Carlesimo, whose never won an NBA playoff series, has a lifetime NBA coaching record of 239-315 in the regular season and a 6-13 mark in the postseason.