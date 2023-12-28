Nets' Mikal Bridges says he's eaten Chipotle every day for 10 years: 'Too fire'

Major League Baseball starting pitchers are notorious for sticking to a routine. With four days in between their outings, starters stick to the same script all to gear up to fire off 100 pitches every fifth day.

But perhaps no athlete in the world is more routine-oriented than Brooklyn Nets' own Mikal Bridges.

The Nets are Bridges' second NBA team, and impressively, he holds the league's active Ironman record, having not missed a game in his entire 423-game career.

But that's not the only Ironman streak he holds.

It seems like we have discovered his superpower for not missing a game in his career: not missing a day of Chipotle . . . literally.

In a recent interview with GQ, the star guard revealed that he has eaten Chipotle every day for about a decade.

"I eat this every day," Bridges said while holding a Chipotle bag, "and it's been about since . . . 2013? '14? So about 10 years?"

Bridges said he has "friends and family that [tease] me a little bit about it," but he says it's his taste buds and no one else's.

It’s too fire to not have it every single time," he said.

His order? "White rice, no beans, double chicken, medium and mild salsa, corn and lettuce." That does sound pretty fire.

Not missing a day of Chipotle while traveling all over the country for a decade is quite an amazing accomplishment. Since the streak started, he starred at Great Valley High School outside of Philadelphia and won two national titles with Villanova.

He spent the first four and a half years of his career with the Phoenix Suns before being a part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade last season, which shipped him to Brooklyn.

He also played for Team USA in Asia during this year's FIBA World Cup, which very likely provided a large detour during this Ironman streak.

Bridges has tapped into his potential since joining the Nets, rather than playing second fiddle like he had most of his career early on. But more importantly, he can find a Chipotle on just about every street corner in New York City.

