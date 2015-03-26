NCAA suspends Florida DT Floyd for additional game

The NCAA student-athlete reinstatement staff on Thursday suspended Florida Gators defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd for an additional game and ordered him to donate a sum to charity due to multiple rules violations.

The university originally declared Floyd ineligible for violations of NCAA preferential treatment rules, including receiving 2,500 in cash from an individual not associated with the university. Floyd was revealed to have used the money for living expenses, transportation and other expenses.

In addition, he was found to have received impermissible benefits prior to enrollment, including transportation and lodging during unofficial visits to several other universities -- but Florida was not one of them.

"It is important to note that Sharrif brought this matter to our attention and we reported the facts to the NCAA this past February," said Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley. "We were comfortable with the information we provided, yet the NCAA staff interpreted that there were violations.

"In accordance with NCAA rules, we declared him ineligible for the season opener and requested restoration of his eligibility. Sharrif has been extremely forthcoming throughout the process and the NCAA has commented on his honesty and openness."

As a result, Floyd had to sit out the Gators' 41-3 season-opening victory over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday.

Now, Floyd must remain on the sidelines for this coming Saturday's tilt against Alabama-Birmingham. He also must repay approximately $2,700 to charity before he is deemed eligible again.

"I'm angered, disgusted and extremely disappointed that Sharrif will have to miss two games," said Florida head coach Will Muschamp. "In my opinion Sharrif is getting lumped into what is bad about college athletics. The toughest day that I have had as a head football coach at Florida was the day that I had to tell Sharrif that he could not play in our game vs. FAU last week. I took away part of his family."