NBA targets late July date for season return: report

The NBA has a tentative location for when the season returns, and a report Friday indicated the league now has a target return date, as well.

Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly informed the Board of Governors that the league is targeting July 31 as the return date for the NBA season, which was suspended on March 11, sources told The Atlantic.

It was reported last week that the league would likely hold all games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., although no decision on the format for the rest of the season has been made, according to the New York Post.

During a meeting with the Board of Governors Friday, most general managers expressed the desire to jump straight into the playoffs, the report said.

According to ESPN, the league is considering a “playoff-plus” format that would include 16 teams and four Western Conference “bubble teams.” The league is also considering allowing family members in Orlando with the players.