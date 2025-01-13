Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA hits Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards with fifth fine of season

The latest fine brings Edward's season fine total to $285,000

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Anthony Edwards is one of the highest paid players in the NBA, but his wallet is taking another hit.

The league fined the Minnesota Timberwolves star $50,000 for what was described as "obscene gestures." The gestures in question were directed at a referee, the NBA determined. The latest punishment brings his season fine total to $285,000.

He has been penalized fives times this season for different behavioral transgressions, most of which stem from language.

Anthony Edwards drives to the basket

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards goes to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Edwards, the top selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, inked a five-year rookie extension following the 2022-23 season. He earned All-NBA honors the following year, which brought the total value of his contract to $224 million over a five-year span.

The league cited Edwards' conduct with 1:26 left in the third quarter of the 127-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday during the announcement of the punishment.

Anthony Edwards looks to pass

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Justin Holiday defends in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Edwards, a two-time All-Star in his fifth season, had been subbed out with 2:25 remaining in the period. He received his NBA-leading ninth technical foul of the season while on the bench.

Anthony Edwards vs Jazz

Mar 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. (Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

During December, he was docked $100,000 for profanity during a live television interview, $75,000 for a profane public criticism of the officiating and $25,000 for profanity in a media interview. In November, he was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

Edwards finished this past weekend's loss to the Grizzlies with 15 points. The T'Wolves entered Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a 20-18 record and sat in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

