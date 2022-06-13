Ex-NBA player Delonte West allegedly appears in video panhandling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA guard Delonte West was allegedly spotted in Virginia asking passersby for money on a highway.

A video surfaced on social media over the weekend purportedly showing the former Cleveland Cavaliers star in Alexandria on Richmond Highway. The video showed a man addressing the panhandler as Delonte and the two shaking hands.

West appeared to be holding a cardboard sign, but it was unclear what was written on it.

The 38-year-old, a native of Washington, D.C., has been in the spotlight in recent years as fans have been concerned about his well-being since he exited the league following the 2011-12 season.

West was reportedly in an altercation in D.C. in January 2020 and accused a man of pulling a gun on him, sparking fans and former players to "figure out" how to help the former NBA player.

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban also helped West get into a Florida rehab facility in 2021.

He had been seen in 2016 wandering around Houston without any shoes on and then had altercations outside a strip club and at a youth basketball game.

Also in 2016, West was seen walking down a street in Maryland, sparking concerns that he was homeless. However, West was adamant that he was not homeless and that he was doing fine, Complex reported.

His brother told The Daily Mail in 2016 that Delonte was suffering from bipolar disorder.

"Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs," Dmitri West said. "I don't know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he's doing OK. My family are trying to get him the best professional help that's out there, the best that they can afford."

West was a star guard at St. Joseph’s University before the Boston Celtics selected him with the No. 24 pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. He then played for the Seattle Supersonics, Cavaliers and Mavericks.