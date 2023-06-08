NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was ‘incredibly disappointed' after second Ja Morant gun incident

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reiterated Thursday the league is waiting for the NBA Finals to conclude before announcing the results of an investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Morant is suspended indefinitely from the Grizzlies as the league investigates the All-Star appearing to wave a gun on an Instagram Live yet again. This time, it was on friend Davonte Pack’s account.

His first incident was posted to his own Instagram inside a Denver nightclub during the regular season.

Silver joined "The Dan Patrick Show" Thursday — one day after Game 3 of the NBA Finals — and said he was "incredibly disappointed" when he learned of Morant’s second gun incident .

"I know Ja a bit. I've known him. He’s a star in our league. And the sense was he came in, he fully owned it, was saying, ‘I’ve made a terrible mistake. I’ve learned from the mistake,’" Silver told Dan Patrick when discussing his meeting with Morant after the Denver gun incident.

"Then, to get the report and then to see online that, in fact, he was then livestreaming a gun — certainly looks like a gun, a Glock — in kind of a reckless manner … Sure. I was incredibly disappointed."

The commissioner did not dive into the number of games Morant may be suspended, but he did note that Morant needs help from the league to change his behavior.

"I also think it's important to point out that this is not just about disciplining him and crossing your fingers hoping it's not a third time," Silver said. "I recognize that he needs some assistance from the league office , his union, his team. No doubt he’s a remarkable player, and I think he’s a very engaging young man. And it’s one of the reasons he has this enormous following on social media, but it’s a two-edged sword. And he has to own that and take responsibility for it.

"My hope is that wherever we come out in terms of discipline, there is an acceptance that we need to find ways to engage with each other going forward so that he can change the trajectory that he's now on, which is not a positive one."

Silver said he wants to make sure there is a program in place for Morant to develop as a person.

"I want to find a way where, frankly, he's not being kicked to the curb, but basketball will take a back seat," Silver said. "And, first and foremost, we're going to focus on him as a young man developing as a better person, as someone who is more responsible. Particularly when it comes to guns. This is a really serious issue."

Silver did say the league is aware of reports Morant may have been waving a toy gun, which is why the investigation is not completely wrapped up.

Morant and the Grizzlies had a tumultuous 2022-23 season, with the two-time All-Star suspended for eight games in March for "conduct detrimental to the league" following an investigation into a video of Morant appearing to display a gun at a nightclub in Colorado.

The Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

