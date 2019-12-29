NBA brothers make history during game between New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers

History was made Saturday in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.

While on the surface it appears to be a meaningless regular-season game, for three NBA brothers it was a historic mark for them and the league.

NFL BROTHERS TO ACCOMPLISH FEAT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1927

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Pacers teammates Justin and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to appear on the court at the same time. All three players accomplished the feat in the third quarter. According to Yahoo Sports, it was the first time in their lives they all played together.

The trio exchanged jerseys after the game.

“It was cool. I beat ‘em and I got their jerseys,” Jrue Holiday said. “Really just to have a moment together like that — I mean, all three of us have never been on the court together at the same time just because of age difference.”

Justin Holiday, 30, and Jrue, 29, are just 14 months apart in age. Aaron is 23.

MIAMI HEAT’S CHRIS SILVA BREAKS DOWN AFTER SEEING MOM FOR FIRST TIME IN YEARS

“Hopefully the next thing, we'll have red, white and blue on and be playing on the same team,” Jrue Holiday said.

Jrue Holiday is in his 11th season in the NBA and his seventh with the Pelicans. Justin Holiday is with his seventh team in seven seasons and Aaron Holiday is in his second season in the league.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry complimented the family.

“If you meet the mom and the dad, it really isn’t a surprise that their sons are where they are right now,” Gentry said. “I think they’ve done an outstanding job … It’s not so much the athletic things, it’s the kind of kids that they are, the kind of [people] that they are. They’ve done a great job in that department, and they have also created three really great athletes.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Orleans won the game 120-98 to improve to 10-23 on the season. The Pacers fell to 21-12.

Aaron Holiday led the brothers with 25 points, while Jrue Holiday had 20 points. Justin Holiday failed to score but had one rebound in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.