NBA broadcaster calls for Spurs star to change 'Alien' nickname: 'They deport those'

Stan Van Gundy, a former NBA head coach and current broadcaster for the league’s games on Amazon Prime Video, suggested that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama should have his nickname changed.

Wembanyama is known as "Alien" because of his 7-foot-3 lean frame combined with his abilities on the basketball court. The Spurs were taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals when Van Gundy and play-by-play man Michael Grady spoke about Wembanyama.

Grady said the "Alien" nickname agreed with Wembanyama. But Van Gundy was quick to call for a change.

"The only thing is, in the current political environment, you gotta watch that word, Michael Grady," Van Gundy said. "They deport those. We do not want Victor Wembanyama deported. Let's go with a different nickname."

Grady laughed it off.

Van Gundy was a staunch critic of President Donald Trump during his first term. As the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Van Gundy ripped those who voted for him.

San Antonio defeated Oklahoma City, 111-109. The Spurs handed the Thunder their second loss of the season.

Wembanyama, who only played 21 minutes as he returned to action from a calf strain, scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Devin Vassell led the team with 23 points. De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle also scored 22 points.

The Spurs improved to 18-7 with the win and will meet the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup finals.

The Thunder fell to 24-2.