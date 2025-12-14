Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio Spurs

NBA broadcaster calls for Spurs star to change 'Alien' nickname: 'They deport those'

Wembanyama was back in action after dealing with a calf strain

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
GOP lawmaker insists US must pause and ‘re-center’ its immigration system Video

GOP lawmaker insists US must pause and ‘re-center’ its immigration system

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, breaks down the PAUSE Act, his proposed legislation to freeze all immigration to the United States and more on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stan Van Gundy, a former NBA head coach and current broadcaster for the league’s games on Amazon Prime Video, suggested that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama should have his nickname changed.

Wembanyama is known as "Alien" because of his 7-foot-3 lean frame combined with his abilities on the basketball court. The Spurs were taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals when Van Gundy and play-by-play man Michael Grady spoke about Wembanyama.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Victor Wembanyama walks onto the court

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on court before film crews after playing in an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

Grady said the "Alien" nickname agreed with Wembanyama. But Van Gundy was quick to call for a change.

"The only thing is, in the current political environment, you gotta watch that word, Michael Grady," Van Gundy said. "They deport those. We do not want Victor Wembanyama deported. Let's go with a different nickname."

Grady laughed it off.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TAUNTS DRAYMOND GREEN AFTER GETTING PHYSICAL, DUNKING OVER HIM

Stan Van Gundy looks on

"NBA on Prime" analyst Stan Van Gundy at press conference at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 12, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Van Gundy was a staunch critic of President Donald Trump during his first term. As the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Van Gundy ripped those who voted for him.

San Antonio defeated Oklahoma City, 111-109. The Spurs handed the Thunder their second loss of the season.

Wembanyama, who only played 21 minutes as he returned to action from a calf strain, scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Devin Vassell led the team with 23 points. De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle also scored 22 points.

The Spurs improved to 18-7 with the win and will meet the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup finals.

Victor Wembanyama lands on the ground

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) lands on the court during the second half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Thunder fell to 24-2.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue