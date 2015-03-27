Nationals pound Phillies

Jayson Werth clubbed a three-run home run to help the Washington Nationals take a 7-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the second of three games.

Chad Tracy hit a two-run home run and Ian Desmond added a solo shot for the Nationals, who have won four straight. Gio Gonzalez (3-1) lasted seven innings and gave up just one run on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

"Everyone was swinging the bats good today so it was a fun game to watch," said Gonzalez. "All that I tried to do was keep us in the game and let the hitters do their job."

Carlos Ruiz drove in the lone run for the Phillies, who have dropped three of their last four. Vance Worley (2-2) was touched for five runs on 11 hits over six innings to take the loss.

"They got great starting pitching over there and they got guys that can hit," said Philadelphia manager Charlie Manuel about Washington. "They got a good team over there and that's why they're in first place."

The Phils worked a run across the plate in the fourth inning when Shane Victorino led off with a double, moved to third on Hunter Pence's fly out and came home when Ruiz followed with a sac fly.

Washington had a runner in scoring position in each of the first four frames, but Worley was able to escape unscathed each time, but that changed in the fifth.

With two on and two out, Werth launched a pitch over the wall in left to give the Nationals the lead. Following singles from Tracy and Danny Espinosa, Rick Ankiel lined a double to right that scored Tracy. Pence fielded the ball in the corner and got it to Freddy Galvis, who was able to limit the damage as he nailed Espinosa at the plate and it was a 4-1 game after five innings.

Desmond hit a solo home run in the sixth and Tracy belted a two-run shot in the seventh to give the Nationals a 7-1 lead.

Ty Wigginton hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

Game Notes

Washington has won seven straight over Philadelphia...Washington batted 3- for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight...Philadelphia went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left five on base...Worley fell to 2-2 in four games against the Nationals.