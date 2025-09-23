Nationals' Jacob Young shows off incredible concentration to make bobbling catch for 2nd straight game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young’s concentration was on display for the second straight game on Monday night.

Young and the Nationals were taking on the Atlanta Braves in one of the final series of the regular season for each team. Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was at the plate in the fifth inning and he hit a line drive to Young.

The center fielder came in to make the grab. He slid and the ball rolled out of his glove for a split second. He then snagged it barehanded for the second out of the inning.

"He did it again," the announcers said on the broadcast.

He was 0-for-4 at the plate.

Atlanta won the game 11-5, but it was Young’s defensive prowess that was the talk of the night.

He showed off his concentration skills against the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon.

The Nationals were trying to keep a small lead over the New York Mets in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mets batter Brett Baty sent a pitch deep into center field at Citi Field. Young tracked it from the start but as he got closer to the warning track, he appeared to have misjudged where the ball was going to be.

Young jumped and turned back toward the ball as he crashed into the wall. He bounced off the fence and saw the ball pop in and out of his glove. He had the wherewithal to use his foot to keep the ball from hitting the ground and the concentration to complete the catch.

Washington defeated New York on Sunday, 3-2.